Alternative Futures Group charity has been recognised as a Great Place To Work

AFG colleagues at the Amazing People Awards

A health and social care charity has officially been accredited as a Great Place To Work for a second year running.

Alternative Futures Group (AFG) which is the largest health and social care charity in the North West with operations across Lancashire has been recognised by the global organisation which helps companies to build more successful, positive, and resilient workplaces.

Through colleague feedback, it identifies organisations which have high levels of job satisfaction where colleagues feel valued and trusted at work.

Each year, Great Place to Work® certifies the most exceptional employers on published national and international lists.

This accreditation places AFG alongside other leading employers in the North West who have also received this recognition including Warburtons, Bensons for Beds, and Nationwide Produce PLC.

The latest certification follows another year of progress at AFG, with colleague satisfaction increasing 6% across every key area of the Great Place To Work® survey with 71% of colleagues agreeing that AFG is a Great Place To Work® compared to 54% of employees at typical UK based company.

In the last 12 months the charity has launched it's Cultural Development Programme, led by a newly formed, colleague-elected Change Network.

AFG has worked closely with colleagues to deepen its understanding of what really matters to them, identify barriers that prevent them from doing their best work, and take positive action in key areas such as technology development, skills growth, wellbeing support, and recognition. These efforts have been critical to the improvements seen over the past year.

AFG also reported that 85% of its colleagues feel a sense of pride with their accomplishments.

Bradley, a support worker commented: “At AFG, I get to do something that truly matters - helping a group of marvellous people grow, develop and blossom every day.

"It is a true privilege to be able to make a positive difference to people's lives and empower people we support to reach their true potential."

Kirsty Murphy, Chief Operating Officer at Alternative Futures Group said: “It is a real honour to be recognised as a Great Place To Work® for a second year running.

"It’s been transformational to understand what is important to our colleagues on a deeper level through the collaboration with our colleague Change Network.

"Trust is built when there is true understanding and real partnership, our work together supports our collective ambition to enable the people we support to live independent lives.”