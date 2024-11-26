Alfie puts in the miles for Pendleside!

We are incredibly proud of Alfie in Year 9, who has been fundraising for Pendleside Hospice. In June this year, Alfie’s dad died of cancer, and Alfie wanted raise money for the hospice who had been such a big support to his Dad and the whole family.

Every day in October, Alfie walked a mile. He did this with another boy who was fundraising for The Christie in Manchester after the loss of his own Dad. Together, and through all weathers, they raised over £2000 to be split equally between the two charities.

Alfie said, “this was quite a difficult challenge for me, but I kept going every day with lots of support from my Mum, family, friends and neighbours to raise money for Pendleside. They do lots of really important work in our community so I’m happy that we can give them over £1000 to say thank you.”

Well done Alfie – you are a wonderful example to your school community!