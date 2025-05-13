Alan has the answer to helping charity Rosemere

Former professional photographer Alan Hutchinson, of Burnley, raised £506.50 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by hosting his third annual big quiz for the charity.

A total of 14 teams pitted their wits against one another at Bacup venue The Circle. As in previous years, quiz master was Paul Wise, who devised as well as asked all the questions.

Alan, who has worked as Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s volunteer photographer since receiving successful treatment for tonsil cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre three years ago, said: “Thank you to everyone who turned out to support the quiz.

“Thank you also to the 2nd Rossendale Scout Group and to Weir Knit and Natter for their significant contributions to the final amount raised, to The Circle, which hosted the event for free, and to Paul for all his hard work.”

Quiz host Alan Hutchinson (far left) was helped by, from left to right, his sister Margaret Ryan, of Weir, quiz master Paul Wise, and partner Sue Slaughter

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Alan has become a great ambassador for us. He turns out to take photographs at events that we organise such as our annual Walk in the Dark as well as at events other supporters arrange as fundraisers for us. He even spent Easter Sunday working for us, taking pictures at an Easter Bunny led family fun run a supporter had arranged.

“On top of that, Alan has his own big quiz, which is something that is fast becoming part of Bacup’s social calendar!”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk