Alan comes up with the answer to help charity Rosemere

Former professional photographer Alan Hutchinson, of Burnley, came up with the answer to help boost Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s coffers - he organised his second annual quiz night for the charity, raising £400.

A total of 17 teams pitted their wits against one another at Bacup venue The Circle. Like last year, the quiz master was Paul Wise, who devised as well as asked all the questions.

Alan also donated £187.65 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which he earned taking photographs of cars and their owners at a classic car show in Lytham. Alan, who has been a Rosemere volunteer and supporter since receiving successful treatment for tonsil cancer at Rosemere Cancer Centre two years ago, said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the quiz night.

“We had more teams than last year, which was great. Thanks especially to The Circle, which hosted the event for free, and to Paul for all his hard work with the questions.”

The scene is set for the start of the quiz at Bacup’s The Circle

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.