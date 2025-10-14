Adventures in Provence: second in new series of Trinity Travel Talks

Fascinating Provence with Romans, Popes and Van Gogh, is the second in a new series of Trinity Travel Talks by Steuart and Anita Kellington on Friday 24th October at 7.30 pm at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 2JY. The talk will be presented with the church’s new high resolution projector.

Based in the medieval city of Avignon, we explored the 14th Century legacy of the Popes including the palace, famous bridge and ramparts. We visited the nearby Roman theatre in Orange, the Roman amphitheatres in Arles and Nimes, and the impressive Pond du Gard and. We also traced Van Gogh’s footsteps in St Remy-de-Provence.

Steuart said “We visited Provence many years ago with our children and a revisit was well overdue. The remains of Roman buildings seemed just as impressive as we remembered them but we discovered a footpath that enabled us to walk several miles by the side of the Roman aqueduct which led to the amazing Pond du Gard.”

Anita said “ Our visit to St Remy-de-Provence was the highlight for me where we followed a trail with copies of Van Gogh’s paintings by the actual sites where he painted them. We were allowed to visit the monastery which he had entered voluntarily during a difficult time near the end of his life. We saw his bedroom near the window which looked over the garden where he found inspiration for his famous painting of irises. It was good to see a bed of irises in the every spot he chose to paint!

The following Trinity Travel Talk is The three tiny but special Scottish islands of Gigha, Tiree and Coll and will be held on Friday 21st November. Admission to the talks is £5 at the door including interval refreshments. Net proceeds are for the further enhancement of outreach activities of the Community Hub at Trinity Methodist Church.