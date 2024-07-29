Acorn Recovery Projects sponsors two HAPPA horses following animal therapy success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After two years of taking part in animal therapy sessions, Acorn Recovery Projects are saying thank you and giving back to HAPPA by becoming the corporate sponsor of two ponies.

Clients from Acorn Recovery Projects trotted up to HAPPA in Briercliffe this week to meet their newly sponsored ‘Acorn horses’.

For the past two years, groups from the recovery service have been visiting the sanctuary to take part in animal therapy sessions, which quickly became a ‘firm favourite’ amongst clients.

Studies have shown interacting with animals can reduce feelings depression and anxiety, making people going through addiction recovery feel happier and calmer.

Acorn clients and colleagues visiting the HAPPA sanctuary in Briercliffe.

Lisa Ogilvie, a counsellor from Acorn who headed up the project, said: “Over the last two years, we’ve seen the remarkable work HAPPA do to help horses and ponies recover from neglect and cruelty. We wanted to give something back as so many of our clients have benefitted from meeting the horses and ponies there”.

Unity with animals also builds confidence and trust, enabling people to become more receptive to their feelings.

Lisa continued: “Many of our clients have connected with the stories they have learnt about the horses and ponies at HAPPA, recognising that they too are recovering from a difficult past”.

The excited group of clients enjoyed a tour of the site before getting the opportunity to groom their sponsored ponies – Apollo and Espero.

Apollo a tiny 14-year-old Shetland, arrived at HAPPA with overgrown hooves, matted hair and a lice infestation. He’s now looking for his forever home, but in the meantime, he’s loving all the attention he gets from the grooming sessions.

Standing high above little Apollo, Espero is a friendly Cob with fluffy feet and a glossy brown coat. Born in 2018, he had a rough start in life but is now thriving and enjoying the start of his riding career.

“It’s been a really good experience. The views of the countryside are beautiful, and I’ve really identified with the horses – they are being rehabilitated, just like we are”, said George, who enjoyed his time brushing Espero.

Sponsorships fund the care and rehabilitation of the chosen horses, covering essential care costs such as farrier visits, vet fees, dental costs, physio and remedial care.

HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association – give a second chance to unwanted, abused and neglected equines. Their sanctuary is in Briercliffe and is open to the public 7 days a week, offering tours, grooming sessions and a newly refurbished on-site café.

Thanks to their corporate sponsorship, different groups from Acorn will be heading to the stables every 6-8 weeks to take the tour and get a chance to meet the Acorn horses.Caroline, a client from Acorn, concluded: “We all left the stable feeling calm; it’s been a really therapeutic experience”.

Acorn Recovery Projects is an innovative charity providing a range of recovery services across the North West that enable individuals and their families to break free from drug, alcohol and other addictions.