Accrington and Rossendale College student’s humanitarian painting mission

A painting and decorating student from Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC) joined apprentices from across Europe to transform a school in Slovenia.

Holly Duffy took part in the 22nd International Traditional Humanitarian Painting Campaign, where she joined more than 100 apprentices to decorate classrooms and corridors at the infant school in Dol pri Ljubljana.

The 22-year-old, who works with Spain Building and Maintenance in Nelson, was one of just seven UK apprentices chosen for the initiative.

She said: “This opportunity has helped me gain so much confidence and knowledge through meeting other people in the trade from all over the world and learning about the culture and history of Slovenia. This was my first time abroad, which made it even more exciting. It was very rewarding, and I hope to be part of this again in years to come.”

Holly Duffy third from left on back row along with other PDA apprentices representing the UK

Simon Whitaker, Holly’s tutor at ARC College and Curriculum Lead, said: “Holly’s dedication to her craft is great to see, and her participation in this prestigious international campaign demonstrates her passion and commitment to the trade. She has represented both the college and the UK brilliantly, gaining valuable experience and showcasing her skills on a global stage.”

Holly’s involvement in the campaign followed a remarkable year, with her being named Senior Winner of the Apprentice Paperhanger of the Year and receiving the Chief Executive’s Recognition and Achievement Award in the Apprentice of the Year competition, both hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).

The international event offered apprentices a unique opportunity to collaborate, hone their skills, and contribute to a meaningful cause. Alongside the painting project, participants enjoyed cultural activities, including a welcome dinner, a guided bus tour, and a presentation evening where certificates were awarded in recognition of their efforts.

Simon added: “Opportunities like this are invaluable for our students, giving them the chance to not only develop their technical abilities but also grow personally and professionally. We’re incredibly proud of Holly and all she has achieved.”