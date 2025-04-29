Accrington and Rossendale College student and aspiring decorator one step closer to WorldSkills selection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC) Painting and Decorating student, Shelby Fitzakerly, has been selected as one of just 19 apprentices and students from across the UK to travel to Denmark this September to compete against Europe’s best at the prestigious EuroSkills competition.

Representing ARC, part of Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), Shelby has already proven her talent, having competed against the very best in the UK to secure her place on Team UK.

EuroSkills will bring together 600 young professionals competing across 38 different skills and is the largest event of its kind before next year’s global WorldSkills competition in Shanghai, China.

Shelby is not only preparing for EuroSkills but is also in the running to be selected for the elite Team UK squad that will head to Shanghai next year, with only the very top candidates progressing through to the final intensive training programme.

The build-up to EuroSkills will see Shelby and her fellow competitors push themselves through an intensive series of training camps and pressure tests designed to simulate the high-stakes environment of international competition. The training programmes also incorporate leadership and team-building exercises, and includes opportunities to work alongside Formula One teams, pushing candidates to the peak of their professional and personal development.

Shelby said: “It’s an incredible honour to represent Accrington and Rossendale College and the UK at EuroSkills. The training has been tough but enjoyable and it’s pushed me to achieve more than I ever thought possible. I’m excited to compete in Denmark and hope to do everyone proud - and maybe even take the next step to Shanghai.”

Ayub Moosa, Head of Department at ARC added: “We are extremely proud of Shelby and all she has achieved so far. Her success is a testament to her hard work and determination, and to the high standards of training we deliver here.

“Shelby is a fantastic role model for other students, showing what can be achieved with commitment, passion, and the right support.”

Ben Blackledge, chief executive WorldSkills UK said: “The European competition is ultimately a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are.

“It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs.”

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “Congratulations to all those chosen for the EuroSkills team, it’s a fantastic achievement and a unique opportunity to showcase the strength of UK skills on the European stage.

“These young people represent the ambition and expertise being developed through our further education system, which is central to building a workforce fit for the future.

“High-quality skills are at the heart of our Plan for Change, helping to grow the economy and support people into good jobs. WorldSkills UK does vital work to raise standards and ambition across technical education.”