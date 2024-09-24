Accrington and District Blind Society to merge with Galloways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Lancashire’s oldest sight loss charities are set to merge in order to sustain and improve services for blind and partially sighted people.

Over the course of 2024, trustees at Accrington and District Blind Society and Galloways have undertaken a due diligence process to facilitate the merger which will officially commence from 1stOctober 2024.

By merging, the charities aspire to improve the support provided to blind and visually impaired people across the county and to achieve a greater sense of equitability for the shared community they serve.

Chair of Trustees at Accrington and District Blind Society, Dawn Hewitson stated “By coming together, we aim to improve our collective reach, voice and impact.”