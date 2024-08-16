Abel Street ball court revitalization and future improvement programme

By Clare Jackson
Contributor
Published 16th Aug 2024, 14:21 BST
Burnley Council are excited to announce the completion of improvement works at the Abel Street ball court.

These enhancements include re-surfacing, fence and goal repairs, painting of goal ends, re-colouring of the surface, and new line markings for both football and basketball. Additionally, we have adjusted fence panels at the goal ends to widen access points, ensuring better usability for all.

A notable upgrade in this project is the replacement of existing halogen lights with energy-efficient LEDs, funded by the Carbon Reduction Scheme. This not only improves visibility for evening games but also contributes to our sustainability goals.

This project marks the beginning of a comprehensive ball court improvement programme, set to be implemented over the next five years. Developed in partnership with the council’s engineering team, this programme priorities enhancements based on community needs and usage.

Improvements to Abel Street Ball Court

Councillor Jack Launer, executive member for Housing, Health and Culture said:

"I am thrilled to see the completion of the improvement works at the Abel Street ball court; these efforts reflect our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality recreational facilities for our community. I look forward to seeing our residents enjoy these improved spaces and the positive impact they will have on health and well-being."

In the current financial year, we will also be improving the ball courts at Park Road (Padiham), Every Street, Hapton Rec, and Underley Street.

