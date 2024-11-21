A very ‘Merry’ HAPPA Christmas
There are two unique ways you can get directly involved with HAPPA’S vital mission of giving a second chance to neglected, abused, and unwanted equines from the comfort of your home this Christmas. You can Sponsor a HAPPA horse or purchase the resident rescue horses a gift from Santa’s Sleigh.
Here is how you can make a HAPPA horse’s Christmas wish come true…
Sponsor a HAPPA Horse- To Give the Gift of a Second Chance to Horses.
By Sponsoring Merry, or choosing one of her stable pals, you will be directly contributing to your chosen horse’s rehabilitation. Becoming part of their journey of having a second chance. You will be funding the care and rehabilitation of the horse you have chosen to sponsor, costs such as farrier visits, vet fees, dental costs, physio, and remedial care.
When you purchase a sponsorship, you will receive a box perfect for wrapping and placing under the tree. In the box will be a beautiful glossy photo of your chosen horse, a letter, certificate, complimentary gifts.
But that is not all! By becoming a sponsor your loved one receives regular updates including receiving the HAPPA Magazine, complimentary access to visit Shores Hey Farm and invitations to meet and greet or meet and groom session with their HAPPA horse.
Jennifer Burton, HAPPA Engagement Manager, says of sponsor horse Merry,:“Merry is a sweet mare, she has a lovely disposition and takes everything in her stride. She is calm and gentle with children and loves cuddles.
"She is currently in the process of being backed as a ridden pony. She will make someone a genuinely nice pony and is longing to be loved. Merry will stand for hours to be groomed, she is very laid back and is living her best life at the Farm.
A gift of sponsorship is the perfect present for anyone enthusiastic about making the world a better place for animals.”
Santas’ Sleigh- Buy a special gift to bring joy this festive season to Shores Hey Farm.
Another way to show you care this Christmas is to purchase a special gift for the resident rescue horses to help them through their rehabilitation, and, or equipment for the Equine Care Team from HAPPA’s Santa’s Sleigh.
From bales of hay, a feed bucket, or a turnout rug, to a riding helmet or wheelbarrow there are plenty of gifts at different price points to choose from that are sure to bring a smile to a resident rescued equine or an Equine Care Officer.
Amanda Berry, HAPPA’s Head of Equine Operations, explains: “Through wind, rain and snow the Equine Care Officers care for the resident equines giving them the best rehabilitation possible.
"We would like everyone to show their appreciation for their hard work by gifting items of equipment to help in their daily tasks. If you would like to buy a gift for a resident horse, there are various items to chose from that will directly contribute to giving that horse the best possible rehabilitation.”
Getting involved directly with the Charity’s mission To Give a Second Chance to Neglected, Abused and Unwanted Equines could not be easier this year!
Trot over to the website www.happa.org.uk and click ‘Santa’s Sleigh’ to show you care this Christmas or to sponsor head over to www.happa.org.uk/sponsor/