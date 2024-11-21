A very ‘Merry’ HAPPA Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Christmas Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) is encouraging everyone to jump on board and make this festive season one to remember for Merry, the horse, and her stable ‘neigh’ - bours at Shores Hey Farm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two unique ways you can get directly involved with HAPPA’S vital mission of giving a second chance to neglected, abused, and unwanted equines from the comfort of your home this Christmas. You can Sponsor a HAPPA horse or purchase the resident rescue horses a gift from Santa’s Sleigh.

Here is how you can make a HAPPA horse’s Christmas wish come true…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsor a HAPPA Horse- To Give the Gift of a Second Chance to Horses.

HAPPA Santa's Sleigh

By Sponsoring Merry, or choosing one of her stable pals, you will be directly contributing to your chosen horse’s rehabilitation. Becoming part of their journey of having a second chance. You will be funding the care and rehabilitation of the horse you have chosen to sponsor, costs such as farrier visits, vet fees, dental costs, physio, and remedial care.

When you purchase a sponsorship, you will receive a box perfect for wrapping and placing under the tree. In the box will be a beautiful glossy photo of your chosen horse, a letter, certificate, complimentary gifts.

But that is not all! By becoming a sponsor your loved one receives regular updates including receiving the HAPPA Magazine, complimentary access to visit Shores Hey Farm and invitations to meet and greet or meet and groom session with their HAPPA horse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Burton, HAPPA Engagement Manager, says of sponsor horse Merry,:“Merry is a sweet mare, she has a lovely disposition and takes everything in her stride. She is calm and gentle with children and loves cuddles.

HAPPA Seth and the Sleigh

"She is currently in the process of being backed as a ridden pony. She will make someone a genuinely nice pony and is longing to be loved. Merry will stand for hours to be groomed, she is very laid back and is living her best life at the Farm.

A gift of sponsorship is the perfect present for anyone enthusiastic about making the world a better place for animals.”

Santas’ Sleigh- Buy a special gift to bring joy this festive season to Shores Hey Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another way to show you care this Christmas is to purchase a special gift for the resident rescue horses to help them through their rehabilitation, and, or equipment for the Equine Care Team from HAPPA’s Santa’s Sleigh.

HAPPA Merry

From bales of hay, a feed bucket, or a turnout rug, to a riding helmet or wheelbarrow there are plenty of gifts at different price points to choose from that are sure to bring a smile to a resident rescued equine or an Equine Care Officer.

Amanda Berry, HAPPA’s Head of Equine Operations, explains: “Through wind, rain and snow the Equine Care Officers care for the resident equines giving them the best rehabilitation possible.

"We would like everyone to show their appreciation for their hard work by gifting items of equipment to help in their daily tasks. If you would like to buy a gift for a resident horse, there are various items to chose from that will directly contribute to giving that horse the best possible rehabilitation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting involved directly with the Charity’s mission To Give a Second Chance to Neglected, Abused and Unwanted Equines could not be easier this year!

Trot over to the website www.happa.org.uk and click ‘Santa’s Sleigh’ to show you care this Christmas or to sponsor head over to www.happa.org.uk/sponsor/