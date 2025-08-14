A levels aced as Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School Sixth Form results rise for second consecutive year

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School (BRGS) and its students are celebrating an exceptional year of A level success after securing improved results for a second consecutive year since joining Star Academies in 2023.

84% of A levels were completed at grades A*-C, with over 66% completed at A*-B grades and a remarkable 39% at the top A*-A grades, an annual increase of over 3%.

Following two years of hard work and dedication, the school’s talented Sixth Form students are reaping the rewards of their efforts as their magnificent results have opened doors to a wide range of exciting destinations, including leading universities, apprenticeships and employers.

One of the school’s star achievers is George Ince who achieved three A*s – the highest grade – in Economics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics as well as an A in German. Having secured a place to study Actuarial Science at the London School of Economics, George said: “I am incredibly happy with my results and I am looking forward to my next steps in London. Thank you to BRGS for all your help.”

BRGS Heidi Pedder, George Ince and Zoya Ali

Rachel Wong, another talented Sixth Form student who achieved results day success, has earned a place at City St George’s, University of London to study Medicine. After achieving three As in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics, Rachel said: “I wouldn't have been able to achieve my grades if it wasn't for the support from all the brilliant teachers at BRGS. Thank you, I will never forget you.”

Also going on to study Medicine will be Zoya Ali. After earning A*s in Physics and Biology and an A in Chemistry, Zoya’s next steps will see her take up a place at the University of Leeds in September. Zoya said: “I'd like to thank my teachers for all their support over the past two years. I'm glad that all my hard work has now allowed me to study Medicine.”

Students Heidi Pedder and Alexander Eagles will be joining each other at Durham University following their remarkable A level results. Heidi will be studying Theoretical Physics after achieving three A*s in in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics while Alexander will be studying Physics after securing a trio of A*s in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. Looking ahead to his next chapter, Alexander said: “I’m so happy to have received these grades to let me study Physics at Durham. I am so grateful to all the teachers that have helped me along the way.”

Another student celebrating exceptional attainment at BRGS is Ekam Singh who is delighted to have secured a place to study Law at University College London after achieving A*s in English Literature and Sociology as well as As in Law and an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Joining Ekam in London will be Laura Smith whose A*s in Biology and Mathematics as well as an A in Physics has seen her earn a place at Imperial College London. Looking forward to studying Medical BioScience, Laura said: “I’ve worked really hard to achieve the grades allowing me into my first-choice destination. Thank you to all my teachers for their support over the past two years.”

Following his time at BRGS, Thomas Chiu will be embarking on a Degree Apprenticeship in Aerospace Engineering, enabling him to study while also gaining vital experience in the industry. After achieving an A* in Mathematics and three As in Further Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science, Thomas paid tribute to his parents, saying: “I’d like to thank my mum and dad for supporting me the whole way. I could not have done this without their support.”

James Johnstone, Principal at BRGS, said: “I am immensely proud of the commitment, dedication and perseverance that our Sixth Form students have shown to secure an improved set of A level results for a second consecutive year.

“Our dedication to promoting excellence in education remains our top priority and I look forward to seeing our Sixth Form Class of 2025 continue to thrive in their future endeavours as they embark on the next step of their journeys.”

The school is still accepting Sixth Form applications for September 2025. Anyone interested in joining the Sixth Form is advised to contact the school between 9am – 4pm on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 August for advice and enrolment information.