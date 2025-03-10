92-0! Burnley College Women Shine in Historic Sporting Wins

Burnley College is celebrating two phenomenal successes for its women’s teams, coinciding perfectly with its recent celebrations of International Women's Day.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Burnley College and Fitness Evolution, inclusivity and opportunity form the heartbeat of our sports programmes, breaking down barriers and empowering individuals of all genders and backgrounds.

This commitment was on full display as our Women’s Netball Academy and Women’s Football Academy achieved extraordinary victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, 26 February 2025, the Women’s Netball Academy delivered an unforgettable performance, topping local rivals Nelson and Colne College with a staggering 92-0 victory in the North West Premier League.

Burnley College

Meanwhile, our Women's Football Academy, which operates in collaboration with Burnley Football Club Women’s U21s, showcased their dominance with a commanding 6-2 win over Cardinal Newman U21s.

The match held additional significance as Cardinal Newman are the current league leaders and National Cup Quarter Finalists.

Meanwhile this week the Girls’ Football team set themselves up for a huge match next week,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After beating Steven Gerrard Academy 3-0 they will now face a deciding return match against Cardinal Newman U21's next week in Preston.

Winners of the North West Premier League progress into a National Competition later this year.

These results highlight the depth of talent fostered on our campus and stand as a testament to the capabilities of female athletes who are nurtured within our academies.

The Women's Football Academy’s achievements underscore the incredible partnership between Burnley College and Burnley FC, which continues to provide unparalleled opportunities for students to excel in football while simultaneously teaching about the Sport and Fitness industry as a whole, to ensure learners always have multiple pathways to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Burnley FC edging closer to a potential promotion to the Premiership next year, this collaboration further strengthens both organisations’ commitment to supporting budding talent and offering pathways into professional sport.

Bradley Pates, Curriculum Manager for Sport and Fitness at Burnley College said:

"We are so proud of the dedication, skill and determination shown by the women in our Netball and Football Academies.

“These wins reflect the spirit of passion and hard work we cultivate every day. At Burnley College and Fitness Evolution, if you have the desire and determination, we’ll give you the platform to build a successful career in sport and fitness."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover more about our state-of-the-art sports facilities, award-winning academies and our UK-leading Elite Athlete programme.

Whether you dream of pursuing a professional athletic career or exploring the industry, Burnley College will be with you every step of the way.