170th anniversary celebration for Burnley’s iconic Mechanics Theatre

One of Burnley’s most iconic venues, the Mechanics Theatre, is celebrating its 170th anniversary.

Now synonymous with a huge programme of shows, concerts, entertainment and special events, as well as a variety of community activities, the Mechanics began life as a proud symbol of the town’s commitment to education, industry, and culture.

The building, then named the Mechanics Institute, was opened on 21st July 1855, featuring a library, classrooms, a grand hall, and a business exchange.

It was part of the Mechanics Institute movement of educational establishments originally formed to provide adult education, particularly in technical subjects, to working men in Victorian-era Britain and its colonies.

Queen Elizabeth ll reopens the refurbished Mechanics in November 1987

Now its rich and varied history, which includes an 18-year stint as a concert, ballroom and bingo hall, will be celebrated as part of a series of national Heritage Open Days on Saturday 20th September, featuring a ‘meet the Victorian caretaker’, an exhibition and other activities.

Charlotte Steels, Head of Culture at Burnley Leisure and Culture, which runs the venue, says: “The Mechanics is a remarkable building with a remarkable history.

“As we head towards Burnley 2027 Year of Culture, the Mechanics will have a significant part to play as a vibrant cultural hub and tourist destination for the borough.

“But as a building built to benefit the people of Burnley, we now want people to help us shape the activities, performances and programmes delivered in the Mechanics. We would like to hear from you, so please get in touch with your ideas.”

Burnley Mechanics’ exterior before the Town Hall was built

The Mechanics’ foundation stone was laid in 1851 by Colonel Charles Towneley, who championed it as a place for ‘the mental and moral improvement of the working classes’.

Designed by Todmorden architect James Green, the Mechanics thrived during the Industrial Revolution, becoming a hub of learning and culture, attracting over 4,000 members at its peak.

Notable speakers who delivered talks at the institute included Antarctic explorers Ernest Shackleton and Robert Falcon Scott, author, poet and playwright Oscar Wilde and suffrage campaigner Selina Cooper.

In 1888, a major ‘Jubilee Memorial’ extension and a dedicated art school were added, linking the building to the newly built Burnley Town Hall and accommodating 500 additional students in science, art, and technology.

Following a decline in membership after the opening of the Municipal College on Ormerod Road in 1909, the Institute closed in 1959 and was purchased by Burnley Council in 1960.

Following its days as a concert, ballroom and bingo hall, it closed for refurbishment in 1979 and was officially reopened by Queen Elizabeth II in November 1987.

The Mechanics continues to thrive as Burnley’s premier cultural venue, welcoming both well-known performers ranging from Sir Ian McKellen, The Osmonds, John Bishop, Alan Carr, Lee Nelson, Tim Vine and the stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

It is also used to showcase local dance schools, choirs, musicians, Burnley Light Opera and Burnley Pantomime Society.

If you would like to help shape the activities, performances and programmes delivered at the Mechanics, get in touch via [email protected]