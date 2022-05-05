Following an extensive bid and interview process, Collaborate has been chosen to partner with the charity’s people and cultural team, delivering a series of workshops over the next six months.
Alongside workshops focusing on the team’s vision and values and service delivery, Collaborate will also be using Lumina Spark; the next generation in psychometrics with the team.
Louisa Scanlan, Collaborate director, said: “We are currently seeing a real upsurge in organisations and teams talking to us about Lumina. Businesses are looking to support their employees to raise self-awareness, improve communications and building resilience.
"We are thrilled to be bringing Lumina Spark to WWF-UK. Leaders are seeing the power of a vibrant and inspired team all working together.”
This WWF-UK instruction adds to an increasing client portfolio for Collaborate, who have also worked with The Children’s Society and Arla Foods in the last six months.