Try this simple 5-minute habit to boost positivity and stay motivated 🏠

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working remotely offers perks but also challenges like disconnection and distractions

One simple habit has made a huge difference for me: a daily five-minute gratitude practice

Gratitude shifts your mindset, reduces stress, and fosters happiness in your workday

It’s easy to start - reflect on or write down three things you’re grateful for each day

It requires minimal effort but can profoundly improve your work-from-home life

In today’s world, remote work has become a staple of modern life, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic shifted many of us from traditional office settings to the comfort of our homes

I've been working from home for almost a decade now, so I know first-hand what it takes to maintain a positive mindset in a remote work environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the flexibility and comfort of working from home have their perks, it's not always as easy as it sounds.

Over the years, I've faced challenges that come with the lack of a physical office - feeling disconnected, struggling to stay motivated and dealing with distractions at home.

While many people rely on strategies like creating a structured schedule or taking regular breaks to maintain focus, one simple and often overlooked tip that can significantly boost positivity in your home office is spending time engaging in a daily five-minute "gratitude practice."

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

What is a gratitude practice?

A gratitude practice is the simple act of intentionally reflecting on and acknowledging the things you're grateful for in your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It involves taking a few minutes each day to pause and consider the positive aspects of your day, your work, or your surroundings.

While it sounds simple, this practice has the power to shift your mindset in profound ways, particularly when it’s easy to focus on the negatives of working from home.

The power of gratitude in improving mental health and boosting positivity has been widely studied. When you actively focus on what you're thankful for, it helps to reframe your thoughts and encourages a more optimistic outlook.

This shift in perspective can improve your overall mood, increase your resilience in dealing with challenges, and enhance your sense of well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By acknowledging the positive aspects of your work and personal life, gratitude can help ease the tension and pressure that often comes with balancing work-from-home responsibilities.

When you take the time to be thankful for the things you have, it helps you realise that your situation may not be as bleak as it feels. This realisation can encourage more productive and intentional work habits, rather than feeling overwhelmed by the work itself.

How to start

The beauty of a gratitude practice is that it’s simple and doesn’t require much time or effort. Commit to just five minutes a day. You don’t need to dedicate an hour or make it complicated.

Simply sit down in your workspace and take a moment to think of three things you are grateful for. It could be as simple as being thankful for the quiet space to work, a supportive colleague, or your morning cup of coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try doing this practice at the same time each day. Many people find it effective to incorporate gratitude either first thing in the morning before they start work, or right before lunch as a midday reset.

By making it a routine, it becomes a reliable way to set a positive tone for the rest of your workday. Writing down your gratitude is even more powerful. Keep a gratitude journal or use a note-taking app to jot down what you're thankful for each day.

Writing down your thoughts has been shown to deepen the impact of the practice and serves as a reminder on tough days.

While many people may turn to traditional strategies like changing their physical environment or taking long breaks, a gratitude practice has the unique advantage of being both simple and deeply impactful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It doesn’t require you to overhaul your workspace or change your schedule, and it can be done from anywhere - even during the busiest or most stressful moments.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.