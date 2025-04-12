Where to get a cracking roast in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley, according to readers

By John Deehan
Published 12th Apr 2025, 18:13 BST
From crispy roasties to towering Yorkshire puds, our readers have named 27 of the best spots in the area to enjoy a proper Sunday roast.

Whether you're after a cosy country pub or a modern twist on a classic, there’s something on this list to satisfy every appetite.

So if you're wondering where to book for your next roast, start here – these are the local favourites, as voted by you (in no particular order):

You really can't beat a roast dinner

You really can't beat a roast dinner Photo: NA

The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. The New Waggoners, Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Higher Buck, Waddington

Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. The Calf's Head, Worston

Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

