Whether you're after a cosy country pub or a modern twist on a classic, there’s something on this list to satisfy every appetite.
So if you're wondering where to book for your next roast, start here – these are the local favourites, as voted by you (in no particular order):
2. The New Waggoners, Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The New Waggoners in Burnley offer up beef or turkey on Sundays. Roast dinners are also on offer as specials during the week. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Higher Buck, Waddington
Higher Buck in Waddington, named last year as one of the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK by The Guardian, offers seasonal specials like partridge, rainbow chard, game chips, bramble and red wine sauce. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. The Calf's Head, Worston
Choose from beef or turkey for your traditional roast dinner at The Calf's Head in Worston and enjoy it with roast and new potatoes, vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard