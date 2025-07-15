What More UK Prioritises Staff Wellbeing With Free Confidential Access To Medical Checkup

What More UK, the Lancashire housewares manufacturer, and owner of the well-known brands Wham and BetterWare, has a great reputation for taking care of its 350 strong workforce based across two sites in East Lancashire. One of the ways in which they are supporting employee health and wellbeing is by offering all staff free, confidential appointments with a medical checkup programme.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative is part of What More UK’s ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive and healthy working environment. The confidential service allows employees to seek professional medical advice during work hours without the long wait times often associated with GP appointments.

“We recognise that our team is the heartbeat of this business,” said What More UK Marketing and Ecommerce Director Jonathan Cliffe. “By providing direct access to a doctor, we’re not just offering convenience — we’re breaking down barriers to essential care and showing our people that their health comes first. Even if it’s just for peace of mind it is well worth doing – we have a great team here at What More, and we want them all to be happy and healthy!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The on-site face to face appointments are fully confidential, with no obligation for staff to disclose any medical concerns to management. This ensures privacy while helping to address issues such as stress, early diagnosis of illnesses, and health concerns that might otherwise go unaddressed.

WHAT MORE UK FLIES THE FLAG FOR STAFF WELLBEING WITH FREE CONFIDENTIAL ACCESS TO MEDICAL CHECKUP

As one of the UK’s most respected manufacturers of housewares and bakeware — exporting to over 75 countries — What More UK continues to lead not only in innovation and sustainability, but also in workplace wellbeing.

For further information about What More UK and its wellbeing initiatives, visit www.whatmoreuk.com.

What More UK manufacture metal and plastic housewares of all kinds, from around the sink items to garden, garage and officewares. What More is a proud member of Made in Britain and they export UK branded goods to 75 countries around the world, in addition to every major UK supermarket and another 1600 independent retailers.