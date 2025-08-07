WH Smith: New sign goes up on Burnley high street store rebranded as TG Jones
WH Smith in Burnley has undergone a rebrand.
Shoppers may notice that a new sign has gone up on the old WH Smith store in The Mall, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, which is now called TG Jones.
It follows a £76m. deal that was announced earlier this year with Modella Capital, which owns Hobbycraft. The sale does not include WH Smith's travel outlets, including shops in train stations and airports.
