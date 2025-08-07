WH Smith: New sign goes up on Burnley high street store rebranded as TG Jones

By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Aug 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 10:22 BST
WH Smith in Burnley has undergone a rebrand.

Shoppers may notice that a new sign has gone up on the old WH Smith store in The Mall, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, which is now called TG Jones.

It follows a £76m. deal that was announced earlier this year with Modella Capital, which owns Hobbycraft. The sale does not include WH Smith's travel outlets, including shops in train stations and airports.

