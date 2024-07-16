We tried the amazing Italian food at Aldo Due Ristorante in Burnley which has been going for 26 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s always exciting when a new restaurant opens in town.

I’m not embarrassed to say I’m the type of person who will scroll through pictures of mouth-watering food and cocktails on a restaurant’s social media page, bouncing my feet up and down like a fan-girl, in anticipation of booking a table.

Suffice to say, I count us lucky that several new eateries have popped up across Burnley in the past few years, many of which have found themselves on our website and newspaper pages.

But it’s equally as satisfying to rediscover an old beloved fixture as I did when I recently visited Aldo Due Ristorante with my partner and three-year-old son. With it tucked in Bank Parade, away from the hustle and bustle of the town centre, I’d come to see the Italian venue as a hidden gem. And a gem it is, but I'll admit to being wrong with the first part of that description, given how busy and bustling the place was on a Sunday evening.

Porco Marsala served at Aldo Due Ristorante in Burnley.

I couldn’t help but wonder, with the cost of living crisis forcing so many businesses to close in the past few years, and competition from other Italians in the area, what is Aldo’s secret to success and longevity, having opened in 1998?

The value for money for customers is one answer.

On Thursdays and Sundays, diners can enjoy a freshly cooked three-course meal for just £20. Being tempted by the expansive drinks menu, we instead opted for the starter and main deal for £17.95 each. Alternatively, you can have a main and a sweet for £17.50.

Aldo Due Ristorante in Burnley.

I started with a lovely mozzarella caprese (a salad of baby mozzarella cheese with fresh tomato, garlic basil, and olive oil) and washed it down with a refreshing Limoncello cocktail. Meanwhile, my partner chose the fungi alla crema (mushrooms in a garlicky cream sauce), which he said was delicious.

The main menu was extensive, with a selection of classic pasta, pizza, chicken, fish, and steak dishes. I was happy to see there was also plenty of choice for vegetarians.

I went for the gorgeous tortellini alla Florentine, pasta filled with spinach in a cream and tomato sauce. There was a bit of a mix-up with my dish but I can’t praise the staff enough for how polite and gracious they were in dealing promptly with it. It’s that kind of service that makes you want to go back to a venue again and again, and to be honest, the food was worth the wait.

My partner loved the Porco Marsala. The dish - pan-fried pork fillet with onions and mushrooms in a Marsala wine and cream sauce - went down a treat.

Tortellini alla Florentine served at Aldo Due Ristorante in Burnley.

After 26 years in business, it’s clear that Aldo Due Ristorante remains a popular choice for many diners in Burnley. That’s some feat, given it has stood up against wave after wave of competition from new venues and the rise of takeaway deliveries, plus the battering the hospitality industry took with Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis.

The recipe for the restaurant’s success? I’d say it’s a fabulous blend of high-quality food with a relaxed dining atmosphere and excellent customer service. Aldo Due has paid its dues to earn its reputation as a fabulous Burnley institution.