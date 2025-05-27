VEKA’s team honoured at Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

VEKA plc, a leading employer in Burnley, earned recognition for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent at the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2025. At this year’s awards, three team members were shortlisted in an event that celebrated apprenticeships in the region.

Among the accolades, VEKA’s Yasmine Hooson was named Apprenticeship Ambassador of the Year, recognising her outstanding contribution to promoting apprenticeships with young people in Burnley and the surrounding area.

Yasmine Hooson, Talent Acquisition Partner at VEKA, has been instrumental in championing technical careers through school outreach, mentoring peers and representing VEKA at regional skills events. Her passion and professionalism have made her a standout voice in apprenticeship advocacy.

Speaking of her award win, Yasmine said, “Being named Apprenticeship Ambassador of the Year is a real honour. It’s not just about individual achievement, it’s about creating opportunities for the next generation to thrive.”

Third-year engineering apprentice, Ben Tudor was named a finalist in the Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year category. Ben’s rapid development, technical skill and dedication to continuous improvement earned him a place among Lancashire’s top apprentices.

Highly respected by colleagues and apprentices alike, Bruno Simpson, Manufacturing Engineer at VEKA, was highly commended in the Mentor of the Year category. His guidance, encouragement and personal investment in the success of each apprentice has made a lasting impact, creating an environment where they are empowered to succeed.

VEKA’s apprenticeship programme, which blends hands-on training with academic learning, has earned a strong reputation for quality and progression. The company works closely with local education providers, including Burnley College and Sir John Thursby Community College, to deliver programmes that equip apprentices with skills for long-term careers in manufacturing, engineering and beyond.

The accolades received at the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards recognise not only the individual excellence of VEKA’s team, but also the company’s broader commitment to supporting skills development, further cementing VEKA’s position as a leading employer for apprenticeships in Lancashire.