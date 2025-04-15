VEKA ramps up sustainability with new investment at Burnley site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley-based VEKA plc is pleased to announce a significant investment in the expansion of its recycled material capabilities at its Burnley site, with the installation of two new internal silos and a direct feed system. This strategic development supports VEKA’s long-term sustainability goals and reinforces its commitment to increasing recycled content and operational efficiency.

VEKA currently have one silo dedicated to recycled material; this expansion will increase their overall silo capacity to over 300 tonnes and further streamline the handling of recycled PVCu materials. Two silos will be dedicated to white recycled pellets, the other to coloured recycled pellets - optimised for maximum handling efficiency and automated flow.

Operating from its Wellingborough facility, VEKA Recycling, part of VEKA plc, processes end-of-life PVCu frames back into pellet material which is then used to produce new, high-performance, energy-efficient window and door profile.

Through this closed-loop system, PVCu products can be recycled up to ten times, significantly reducing waste and extending product lifespans up to 350 years.

New silos are installed at the Burnley site

A smarter, greener system

The new direct feed system will streamline operations and reduce forklift traffic on-site, cutting down on manual handling and improving safety for staff. A new unloading station will also be added to allow for flexible feeding or future bagging, further increasing operational adaptability.

This enhancement is part of VEKA’s long-term sustainability goals, specifically its 2027 ambition to boost efficiency and increase recycled content in their products. Approximately 95% of the PVCu waste collected by VEKA is recycled, with 60% re-entering the market as new window products—demonstrating a successful circular economy in action.

The future is recycled

With this expansion, VEKA will handle recycled PVCu materials more efficiently and increase their total silo capacity to over 300 tonnes.

Recycled materials are now central to VEKA’s current and future product range. Innovations such as the ReCore Cill, featuring a recycled core encased in virgin white PVCu and a 15mm frame extension made with recycled content are setting new benchmarks in sustainable fenestration without compromising performance or aesthetics.

VEKA is proving that sustainable innovation is not just possible, it’s scalable. The upgrade in operations is just another step forward in VEKA’s mission to increase capacity for recycled materials, reduce waste, and lead the industry into a more sustainable future.