The event, which took place at Preston North End Football Club recognises the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape the future.

Maintenance engineer Scott started his VEKA journey almost 10 years ago, and after completing his apprenticeship he was supported by the company to achieve a first-class BEng in Engineering and a HND in Engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VEKA believes that developing and nurturing the next generation is vital and has had a successful apprenticeship scheme in place since 1994.

VEKA plc employee Scott Bentley is celebrating after winning the Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice category at this year’s Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards

Scott said: “I am thrilled that I won this award, I am passionate about promoting apprenticeships as they really do offer young people a clear route into a rewarding career, and I hope that I can inspire more people to follow this path.

“VEKA has been supportive of my development from day one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintenance manager Mark Jones said: “Over the course of Scott’s time at VEKA, I have seen him grow in confidence and professional ability within his role. He is a shining example of success. It has taken hard work and dedication to get to where he is today, and this is a well-deserved win.”