The owner of Isitvegan fears the “harsh reality” of being wiped out by supermarkets offering cheaper prices, less than two years since she opened her zero-waste refill shop.

Michelle Brown worries she will be next in a string of small shops vanishing from the town centre at what she calls an “alarming rate”.

Michelle said: “I'm at that crossroads where I'm not sure what is viable for me at the moment. I absolutely love this business, but I just don't know whether I can keep going and, as much as it’s heart-breaking, I have to face this harsh reality.

Michelle Brown, owner of Burnley Market Hall store Isitvegan, which is struggling with the cost of living crisis. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"Please come and support small local businesses because we're just losing so many at an alarming rate. I'm finding that people are saying they can't carry on in business anymore. I understand times are hard but if you can support local businesses, come and see us. There are some lovely businesses out there.”

The 50-year-old added: “Since I've been here, football has dramatically fallen. I think maybe a lot of people had extra cash last year and came here to do their refills. I think they're just kind of doing it all in the supermarket now. I can't keep up with prices at the supermarkets. And I just can't afford to be on the high street.

"I might go down the online route and go back to work alongside running my business until hopefully the economy changes and it is viable for me to have a physical shop again. I'm hoping not to close but I just can't say yet whether that is going to happen or not.”

Her business enjoyed a successful launch in 2021, but she adds it “has progressively decreased month after month since I started. I know it's only been a year but it has gone down quite a lot.”

Michelle said she has attended courses run by the market in topics like bookkeeping and marketing but believes small businesses could also benefit from government grants.

A Burnley Council spokesperson said: "Towns and cities across the country are facing challenges as people’s shopping habits change. The council continues to work with partners like Burnley BID to make Burnley as attractive as possible and bring in visitors for a wide area, which has benefits for the whole town centre. The investment in regenerating the whole of St James's Street is an example. The upcoming opening of the Pioneer Place cinema complex will attract even more visitors to the town centre.

"Our business support team is currently holding a series of Skills for Business workshops giving free advice and support on a range of skills that are essential for either starting a new business or for those that have just got up and running. The team provides other support packages for a wide range of businesses of all sizes.

"Burnley Market Hall continues to offer incentive levels of rent for traders with new products to the market to encourage business growth and entrepreneurship. It also continually promotes businesses through its social media and website pages."

