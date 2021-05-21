Valley Inn introduces glamping facilities following Britain's staycation boom

Many hospitality businesses were left devastated by the Government’s announcement of the need to close their doors during 2020/21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With fighting spirit, the team at The Red Pump Inn have been working hard behind the scenes in readiness for reopening. Significant time has been spent preparing the steak house restaurant, real ale bar and holiday accommodation safely, in line with the new Government guidelines and Visit Britain’s “we’re good to go” industry standard.

The goalposts have moved. During lockdown investment has been made enhancing the inn’s glamping facilities – 4 luxury glamping yurts and a new shepherd hut with more scheduled for later in the year.

Business owners Jonathan and Fran Gledhill

Commenting on the staycation boom, owner of The Red Pump Inn, Jonathan Redhill , said: "“We’ve been getting more and more enquiries from people who want to come to the Red Pump, enjoy one of our famous 40-day dry-aged steaks and stay overnight.

"As families can’t take their usual holidays abroad, they are looking to stay local and enjoy a mini staycation.”