News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Valentine's Day 2023: Here are 17 amazing restaurants in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley for a romantic meal, according to our readers

Going out for a romantic meal is a classic way to spend Valentine’s Day with that special someone.

By Laura Longworth
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 5:51pm

And there is plenty of choice in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley to spoil your loved one on Tuesday, February 14th.

Our list of readers’ favourite restaurants, in no particular order, will give you some inspiration for your Valentine’s date:

1. Inside new Burnley bistro Mangia Pasta at the Kestrel Suite. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Inside the new Burnley bistro Mangia Pasta at the Kestrel Suite. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Three Millstones Inn, West Bradford

Three Millstones Inn in West Bradford. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. The New Waggoners

The New Waggoners, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Higher Buck, Waddington

Higher Buck in Waddington. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BurnleyPendleRibble Valley