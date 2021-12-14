Two young people kick-start their careers with Burnley-based Zigaflow
Burnley-based Zigaflow has appointed two young people as part of the government Kickstart scheme.
Lydia Roskoszek joins the business as junior copywriter and Brandon Alston has been appointed as digital marketing assistant.
Both completed university degrees earlier this year and have successfully been appointed into roles well-suited to their chosen career paths.
Lydia, who studied Creative Writing at Edge Hill University and has recently won a BBC writing competition, has always aspired for a career in writing.
Lydia said: “I wanted a job where I could use what I’d learnt in my degree and be creative. However, it’s also been important for me to find a working environment where I feel comfortable, due to my autism.
“I’ve been amazed at how relaxed it is at Zigaflow – and we all get plenty of work done too! The office is quiet and calm, so there’s less of a sensory overload, and the people are great too. We all work really effectively without being pressured or overwhelmed, and wellbeing is a priority.
“It’s nice to feel part of such an enthusiastic and supportive team and even though it’s so early in my career, I already feel like I’m making a real contribution to the growth and success of the business.”
Brandon has also found a role that enables him to apply the skills he gained studying Digital Media and Communications at Manchester Metropolitan University.
“I’d been holding out for an opportunity that suited my skills and jumped at the opportunity to join Zigaflow – it’s exactly what I’d been looking for, in the location I’d been hoping for too.
“I didn’t want to stay in the city after university, I was keen to be back near my family, so I was delighted when this job came up on the Kickstart scheme.
“I’m really passionate about the Zigaflow product too. For a short while after uni I had an admin role at another company, so I can really see how automation enables businesses to save time and work more effectively.”
Additional roles are still available at Zigaflow through the Kickstart scheme across IT, telemarketing and creative specialisms. People interested are encouraged to contact the business as soon as possible as the government scheme will close in March 2022.
Euan Aitken, sales and marketing director at Zigaflow, said: “Lydia and Brandon have already proved to be great additions to the team. We’re delighted that the Kickstart scheme has enabled them to secure roles in their chosen careers and our business is really benefitting from their skills, experience and enthusiasm.”