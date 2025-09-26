Two East Lancashire employees among four staff to rejoin WHN Solicitors

Four members of staff who had previously left Lancashire-based law firm Woodcocks Haworth and Nuttall (WHN) Solicitors have spoken about their reasons for returning to the company this summer.

Two of the staff are based at the firm’s Haslingden office, with the other two based at the firm’s Bury location. All have rejoined within the past three months, citing the supportive culture and excellent teamwork as key reasons for returning.

Elizabeth Groom has joined WHN’s Haslingden office as a wills and probate solicitor. She previously spent almost four years at the company between November 2020 and May 2024 in a number of roles from paralegal to solicitor, after qualifying with the firm.

She highlighted WHN’s ‘supportive working environment’ and ‘good work-life balance’ as key reasons for returning to the company.

Naomi Ryder has joined the Bury office as secretary in commercial litigation and conveyancing. Having worked for the firm from 2016 to 2023. Naomi, who has two young children, originally left as part of a temporary career break.

She said: “WHN is just an amazing firm to work for. Since I originally started, I have always felt part of a great team and always been supported by my colleagues in so many ways. As a firm, WHN is beyond professional. I feel lucky to be able to work for the company again and am over the moon to be back.”

Michaela Haythornthwaite has joined as a conveyancer in Haslingden. She previously worked for WHN between 2018 and July 2024 and has rejoined after short stints with two other legal firms, citing ‘loving the people’ at WHN as a key reason for returning.

Alice Doherty has also joined for a second time as legal secretary in Bury. She spent around four years with WHN between 2018 and 2022 and originally left as part of a relocation to Ireland.

WHN advises businesses, individuals and families across the North on a full range of legal matters. The firm employs over 100 staff at offices in Accrington, Bacup, Blackburn, Bury, Clitheroe, Great Harwood, Haslington, Rawtenstall and Salford. Many of WHN’s solicitors are recognised nationally and ranked in the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners guides of the UK’s best lawyers.

WHN was also recently recognised as an employer of choice by North West employee engagement company Anthem Engagement. The accreditation followed an all-staff survey, with the firm scoring particularly strongly on diversity and inclusion as well as career development.

Michael Shroot, CEO, WHN Solicitors said: “It’s always been a key part of our ethos at WHN to create a working environment where staff can thrive, progress and build a career. Investing in our people helps them reach their potential while developing deep long-term relationships with our clients.

“People’s circumstances can change and employees moving on is a natural part of any business but we believe in maintaining strong relationships with those people and leaving the door open for them to return.

“The fact that four experienced and skilled members of staff have chosen to rejoin the firm is a real testament to WHN and it’s been heartening to hear their reasons. I’m looking forward to seeing Alice, Elizabeth, Michaela and Naomi reach their full potential at WHN over the coming years.”