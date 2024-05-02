Two awards for Burnley branches at Group First’s annual awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Store First measure their staff against targets including net growth, number of square feet rented, sales targets, and customer service shown to a mystery shopper. The proud winner of Highest Conversion Rate 2023, meaning most customers converted against enquiries, was Burnley branch’s Daniel Blezard.

Business First measure targets including most square footage moved in and interestingly, least square footage moved out, alongside net growth and highest conversion rate. The winner of Most Square Footage Moved In for 2023 was Burnley Business First manager Michelle Sanders.

The two regional managers for Store First, Darrel Coggin and Dave Marsden, were also given special awards for performance – together they brought in in excess of 910,000 square footage of rentals in 2023, a great performance for the company.

Michelle Sanders winning Group First award for Burnley branch

Managing Director Toby Whittaker commented, “We have some fantastic staff across all the group, who are hard working and commercially focussed. I think it’s really important to recognise and praise performance, and these awards mean everyone can see who’s gone above and beyond this year – and I can’t thank them enough for it.

“With branches right across the UK, having a day like today where we can all get together in a fantastic hotel, network and spend time with each other, is really important for us all to relax and reset. Everyone is energised for the year ahead!”