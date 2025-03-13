A Pendle restaurant has announced that its plans to rebrand itself after mysteriously closing last month.

Tubbs of Colne, now named Tubbs Restaurant and Bar, revealed on social media on Thursday, February 27th that it would be “closed for the time being” and was “in the process of contacting all reservations”, leaving customers wondering if it was set to shut its doors for good.

But yesterday the venue, which is located in Albert Road, updated customers on its Facebook page about its plans for a fresh start, revealing that it would reopen “whilst all the legalities are resolved”.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “The landlord has very kindly allowed us to get back in serving all you brilliant people and help keep all of our amazing staff in a job, whilst all the legalities are resolved.

"Ollie and Adam (our glorious head chef) are so excited to get this show on the road again under [their] leadership and once we are given the all-clear, we will be giving [their] vision of the place to you customers, which we believe you deserve! Hopefully coming very soon...a rebrand and full refurbishment that we are so excited to share with you.

"Thanks for all your incredible support and messages during this really difficult time! We are all so excited to see you again. Special thank you to our incredible staff for sticking by us.

"As soon as possible, we will get these doors open. Keep an eye on [our] socials for a date!”