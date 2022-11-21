Tim Hortons: iconic Canadian coffee and donut chain confirms new Burnley store's official opening date
An iconic Canadian coffee and donut chain is set to open in Burnley next week.
By Laura Longworth
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 1:44pm
Tim Hortons has confirmed it will officially open its new Burnley store on Wednesday, November 30th at 7am.
The chain restaurant – the first in Lancashire – will bring a globally celebrated menu including coffee and freshly baked goods like Timbits and donuts to the old Carphone Warehouse premises in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way.