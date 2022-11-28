Its Burnley fanbase travel all the way to Manchester for the luxurious taste of a French vanilla.

But now they can enjoy the iconic Canadian brand on their doorstep as the town is being treated to its own store, which opens on Wednesday at 7am at the old Carphone Warehouse premises in Anchor Retail Park, Active Way.

The Burnley Express checked out everything the new restaurant has to offer and is offering readers an inside look before it officially opens its door to customers.

What’s more, the lucky first customer through the doors will win a year’s worth of free coffee, comprising two medium drinks a day. And the first 100 will scoop a free breakfast.

For many, Tim Hortons’ reputation, with its Canadian menu of donuts, Timbits, coffee, wraps and muffin sandwiches plus more, is enough to attract them to the grand opening. The chain has proved so popular in the UK that is has opened 50 stores nationally this year alone.

Chloe Fairbrother, a Tim Hortons trainer, said: “A lot of people come to our Manchester store from Burnley for coffee or a French vanilla. We have been here for the last two weeks and people have been constantly trying to come in, and we’re expecting queues on Wednesday from 6am.

"We’ve been offering to-go bags at the end of the night and they have been selling out every time. We brought in 20 the other day and they sold out in six minutes.

"Our best sellers are the donuts, French vanilla and the original double blend coffee. They are big sellers in Canada.

"The Timbits are very addictive. You pick them up and just can’t stop eating them. And people just love the French vanilla: it's like a new hot chocolate with a little bit of coffee in it.

"We also have breakfast meals for £3.49. A lot of people are surprised they are that cheap.”

There are also vegan and vegetarian options, several types of milk, and the chicken and hotdogs are halal.

"We had people from Sainsbury’s try the menu and one woman hugged me because she said there is nowhere else like us nearby selling halal food,” said Chloe.

The opening hours for the Burnley store are Monday to Saturday, 7am to 11pm, and Sunday, 8am to 10pm. The full menu is also available for online takeaway orders on Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

See our photos and video for a sneak peak into the restaurant:

Exterior of new Burnley restaurant Tim Hortons. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Sweet treats available to buy inside Burnley restaurant Tim Hortons. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Sweet treats available to buy inside Burnley restaurant Tim Hortons. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

(l-r) Burnley restaurant manager Randhir Tomar, Chloe Fairbother, Trainer and Aaysh Nazar, Area Manager outside the new Tim Hortons restaurant in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard