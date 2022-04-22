This is where Santander will reduce branch opening hours on Saturdays in Lancashire

More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturdays to operating a half day service, closing at 12.30pm.
Branches will also operate from 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays, instead of until 4.30pm.
The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.
The bank said branch staff will still be available for pre-booked face-to-face appointments between 3pm and 5pm.
Santander added there will be no compulsory redundancies or a reduction of employee working hours as a result.
Here is a list of locations provided by Santander where branch opening hours will be moving to half day opening in Lancashire: