This is what Lancashire postal workers said about their strike action in an ongoing pay dispute

Carl Webb, North West regional secretary from the Communications Workers Union said the strike was “solid” throughout Lancashire with no-one crossing the picket lines.

He said if no progress was made on talks with bosses then the workers would strike again on Wednesday, August 31 followed by more action on September 8 and 9.

He said: “We had a 70 per cent turn out in the vote and 90 per cent voted to strike so we knew it would be solid.

Postal workers on strike outside the Royal Mail delivery office in Bispham. The CWU is in dispute with Royal Mail over a 2 per cent pay offer when bosses at the company got six figure bonuses

"The company made record profits last year of £758m and gave £400m to shareholders, while the CEO got a £170,000 bonus and the CFO got £800,000, yet they only offer the people who made the profits two per cent, or more if they agree to unworkable changes and starting times which would mean people getting their deliveries at home later.

"They say they are losing £1m a day and yet they still award themselves these bonuses.

"During the pandemic, post workers were out on the front line and sometimes the only human contact people had stuck at home, while bosses worked from their sofas. We are sorry it may cause inconvenience, but we believe the public understands.”

Postal workers on strike outside the Royal Mail delivery office in Bispham. Staff plan to walk out on Wednesday August 31 and on September 8 and 9

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We are losing £1m a day. We want to protect well-paid, permanent jobs long-term and retain our place as the industry leader on pay, terms and conditions. That is in the best interests of Royal Mail and all its employees.

“We apologise to our customers, and the public for the inconvenience the CWU’s strike action will cause.

“We remain ready to talk with the CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action and prevent significant inconvenience for customers.”

Local trade union groups came out in support of the workers’ action.

Ken Cridland from the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trade Union Congress, said: "BFWTUC is in full support of the CWU workers in their campaign to prevent their pay being cut in real terms. We wish them the best of luck and will do all we can to help them.

“We support all workers in their attempts to secure a pay rise which keeps their pay up with the rising cost of living. Working people did not cause inflation. The inflation came first and they are now having the deal with its consequences.