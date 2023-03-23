News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
29 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

The Trainer Station: Meet the Burnley businessman doing the dirty work of former Love Island stars and Burnley Football Club players

He does the dirty work of former Love Island stars and Burnley Football Club players.

By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:40 GMT- 2 min read

That's right, Tom Keelings is a 23-year-old from Burnley who cleans and restores caps, bags and designer trainers for a living.

The Trainer Station, also known as tts_services, transforms around 150 pairs of shoes a month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom said: “Sustainability is a massive part of what I’m doing. Instead of leaving a good pair of trainers to go to waste, I’ll give them a new lease of life.

Tom Keelings, owner of The Trainer Station.
Tom Keelings, owner of The Trainer Station.
Tom Keelings, owner of The Trainer Station.
Most Popular

“Also, not everyone has the money for a new pair of trainers every time they go wrong. My prices start from £25, which is a fraction of the price a new pair will cost.”

“I’ll even restore unwanted trainers in my own time and take them to local charity shops.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TTS began in 2019 from Tom’s parents’ house where he would restore around 20 pairs of trainers a month.

Speaking about the inspiration for the business, he said: “Funnily enough, I’ve spoken about this with my family since I was young. I’ve always been into designer trainers; I used to love wearing them, but I also always kept them.

The Trainer Station, also known as tts_services, transforms around 150 pairs of trainers a month.
The Trainer Station, also known as tts_services, transforms around 150 pairs of trainers a month.
The Trainer Station, also known as tts_services, transforms around 150 pairs of trainers a month.

“I had friends asking how they always looked brand new. It was because I kept on top of the cleaning: that’s really where the idea stemmed from.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom then taught himself the art of trainer restoration and refined this skill over time.

“Restoration could be anything from re-dyeing a shoe, repainting it, regluing it, stitching work if your dog’s been chewing them, there’s all sorts of bits and bats you can do to make them look like they’re straight out the box.”

The business has gone down a storm in the town, with Tom taking it full-time in August and scoring clients like Burnley Football Club players Dwight McNeil and Bobby Thomas, as well as former-Love Island stars.

The Trainer Station, also known as tts_services, transforms around 150 pairs of trainers a month.
The Trainer Station, also known as tts_services, transforms around 150 pairs of trainers a month.
The Trainer Station, also known as tts_services, transforms around 150 pairs of trainers a month.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With business booming, Tom’s now on the lookout for a town centre shop where he can focus more on the customer experience and possibly stem out into the re-sell of designer clothing.

“That’s my goal for this year – have a proper shop where customers can come and drop off their trainers and, if the shop’s big enough, I’ll tap into the market of used clothing.”

Tom Keelings, of The Trainer Station.
Tom Keelings, of The Trainer Station.
Tom Keelings, of The Trainer Station.
BurnleySustainabilityLove IslandDwight McNeil