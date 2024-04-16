Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sofa Clearance Centre, based in the Pendle Rise shopping centre, is holding a closing down sale from Thursday to Saturday.

Nicki Johnson, who has run the business from the start, said: “It is with regret I have to close the store. After much uncertainty about the centre’s future recently this has led to a wide perception that it is already closed and a lack of motivation to maintain it so that it now looks derelict from the McDonald’s side.

The Sofa Clearance Centre based in Nelson's Pendle Rise shopping centre to close down this weekend

“This means the footfall is almost nil meaning we now have to close. I have enjoyed serving the community of Nelson over the last seven years and made many friends in this time who I leave with my best wishes. We will be holding a closing down sale this week Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 11am and 4pm where all the stock will be getting cleared at crazy knockdown prices.”