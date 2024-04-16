The Sofa Clearance Centre based in Nelson's Pendle Rise shopping centre to close down this weekend
The Sofa Clearance Centre, based in the Pendle Rise shopping centre, is holding a closing down sale from Thursday to Saturday.
Nicki Johnson, who has run the business from the start, said: “It is with regret I have to close the store. After much uncertainty about the centre’s future recently this has led to a wide perception that it is already closed and a lack of motivation to maintain it so that it now looks derelict from the McDonald’s side.
“This means the footfall is almost nil meaning we now have to close. I have enjoyed serving the community of Nelson over the last seven years and made many friends in this time who I leave with my best wishes. We will be holding a closing down sale this week Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 11am and 4pm where all the stock will be getting cleared at crazy knockdown prices.”
A spokesman for Pendle Council said it was in negotiations with the current owner of the centre and the plans are to buy it through the Nelson Town Deal. The centre would then be demolished and the area redeveloped. The spokesman said: “Our vision is to create a more vibrant town centre with a strong retail offer including improved parking, a range of food and drink options and pleasant areas to eat outside to encourage social interaction.”
