Applications are now open for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022, as the county builds back from the pandemic lockdowns and celebrates its vibrant tourism and hospitality sector.
Earlier this year, Marketing Lancashire, the county’s destination management organisation, celebrated the achievements and resilience of the sector with the return of the awards; these were the delayed Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021, which could not be held that year due to the Covid restrictions.
Details about the 21 categories this year, qualifying criteria and an application form can be had at Lancashiretourismawards.com and winners in most of the categories will then have the chance to represent Lancashire in the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in 2023.
And an online applications masterclass is to be held on Wednesday, June 8, 10am, to help entrants.
The deadline for applications is midnight on Thursday, June 30, with the shortlist of finalists due to be announced week commencing Monday, July 18.
The awards ceremony will take place in February 2023.
Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, said: “After the huge impact of the pandemic on our tourism and hospitality businesses, we were beyond thrilled to bring back the Lancashire Tourism Awards in February.
"There were few destinations in the country that endured and came through such difficult restrictions and challenges, with such determination and creativity.
“We’re just as excited today, with the opening of applications for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022, because next February we get to celebrate and showcase this important sector for Lancashire all over again.
"With 21 awards that give tourism and hospitality businesses across the county, a chance to shine and to recognise the achievements of their hard-working friends and colleagues.”
Moor Hall, restaurant with rooms, in Aughton and Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, both winners in the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2021, are amongst 45 finalists now heading to the national awards taking place in Birmingham on June 8 and will come away with a gold, silver or bronze award.
Rachel McQueen, added: “We wish Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs and Moor Hall the very best of luck in the national Visit England Awards for Excellence in June.
“They have reached this stage because they’re amongst the very best in England and whether they return with a bronze, silver or gold award, we’re incredibly proud of them and all they’ve achieved for Lancashire.”
Sponsors of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2022 to date include: DFC, Insight6, Lancashire Business View and Northern Print Distribution.
Categories now open are:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Business Events Venue of the Year
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Cultural Venue/Organisation Award
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
Experience of the Year
Hotel Wedding Venue Award
Lancashire Perfect Stay
Large Event of the Year
Large Hotel of the Year
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
New Tourism Business of the Year
Pub of the Year
Resilience and Innovation Award
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year
Small Tourism Event Award
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Taste Lancashire Award
Taste Lancashire Producer Award
Unsung Hero Award
Wedding Venue Award.