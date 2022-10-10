News you can trust since 1877
The most popular hair salons in Burnley voted for by readers

Do you have a favourite hair salon?

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:08 pm

The Burnley and Padiham area has a vast array of skilled and talented hairdressers who can offer you a great hair cut, colour or style.

We asked Burnley Express readers to nominate their favourite hairdressers in the area – and hundreds of you got in touch.

Here are just some of your most popular salons, in no particular order.

Here are the most popular hair and beauty salons in Burnley, according to our readers

Photo: Birgit Reitz-Hofmann

R and R Hair and Beauty Lounge, Rosegrove Lane, Burnley.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Gingers, Colne Road, Burnley.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Base, Curzon Street, Burnley.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

