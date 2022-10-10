The most popular hair salons in Burnley voted for by readers
Do you have a favourite hair salon?
By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:08 pm
The Burnley and Padiham area has a vast array of skilled and talented hairdressers who can offer you a great hair cut, colour or style.
We asked Burnley Express readers to nominate their favourite hairdressers in the area – and hundreds of you got in touch.
Here are just some of your most popular salons, in no particular order.
