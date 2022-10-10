The Burnley and Padiham area has a vast array of skilled and talented hairdressers who can offer you a great hair cut, colour or style.

We asked Burnley Express readers to nominate their favourite hairdressers in the area – and hundreds of you got in touch.

Here are just some of your most popular salons, in no particular order.

1. Burnley's most popular hair salons as voted by our readers Here are the most popular hair and beauty salons in Burnley, according to our readers Photo: Birgit Reitz-Hofmann Photo Sales

2. Burnley's most popular hair salons as voted by our readers R and R Hair and Beauty Lounge, Rosegrove Lane, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. Burnley's most popular hair salons as voted by our readers Gingers, Colne Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. Burnley's most popular hair salons as voted by our readers The Base, Curzon Street, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales