The Lettings Cloud achieves Gold for Colne and Nelson at the 2023 British Property Awards
The prestigious award recognises The Lettings Cloud’s commitment to excellence and exceptional customer service in local property management.
During the extensive judging period that tested customer service levels, The Lettings Cloud’s team demonstrated unparalleled dedication and professionalism. The British Property Awards mystery shops every agent against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.
Their commitment to delivering a ‘quality first’ service to clients in Colne and Nelson was a standout factor in clinching the esteemed gold award.
Phil Ashton, founder and director of The Lettings Cloud, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “any award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are thrilled to be finally acknowledged for our commitment to delivering exceptional levels of service to landlords and tenants in our area.”
The firm manages over 200 properties across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.
In a strategic move to enhance it offering, the company has recently announced a partnership with Atherton’s Property and Land based in Whalley.
Phil added: “Knowing John Atherton and his team for a number a years, and appreciating their ethos and ethics being the same as ours, it made a lot of sense to collaborate. We’re a small, growing business, but our Ribble Valley management portfolio has grown by 50% in a short space of time. It’s a partnership that works for both sides and is developing at a rapid pace.”