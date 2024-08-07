The Artisan Bakers opening new Burnley shop following sweet success of Barnoldswick and Clitheroe stores

By Laura Longworth
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An independent, family-run bakery will serve up slices of heaven at its new shop in Burnley Market Hall.

The husband and wife duo behind The Artisan Bakers has already tasted success with shops in Barnoldswick and Clitheroe selling handmade bread, rolls, cakes, pies and sausage rolls. Established as a purpose-built bakehouse in Barnoldswick in 1890, the firm, owned by Kerry and Rachel Tyrer, is going from strength to strength.

Now Burnley will have a slice of the pie when the new store opens this Saturday at 9am.

Related topics:BarnoldswickBurnleyClitheroeBurnley Market Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice