An independent, family-run bakery will serve up slices of heaven at its new shop in Burnley Market Hall.

The husband and wife duo behind The Artisan Bakers has already tasted success with shops in Barnoldswick and Clitheroe selling handmade bread, rolls, cakes, pies and sausage rolls. Established as a purpose-built bakehouse in Barnoldswick in 1890, the firm, owned by Kerry and Rachel Tyrer, is going from strength to strength.

Now Burnley will have a slice of the pie when the new store opens this Saturday at 9am.