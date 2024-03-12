Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My family and I were hunting for somewhere different to celebrate the big occasion last weekend and, enticed by the mouth-watering menu, found it at Thai at the Kings.

On a drizzly March afternoon, stepping into the opulent restaurant in Bawdlands, Clitheroe, felt like a gift. This contemporary venue, doubling up as The Kings Wine and Cocktail Bar, offers a raft of traditional Thai dishes like soups, curries, and stir-fries, including the chef's recommendations and set menus. The starters alone were extensive, and I was impressed with the range of vegetarian dishes.

As soon as we stepped into The Kings, we enjoyed a warm welcome and felt at home. The staff were polite, full of smiles, and had plenty of patience with us as we tried to keep our energetic three-year-old entertained.

Massaman curry with vegetables at Thai at the Kings in Clitheroe.

The 200-year-old venue, decked out in an Art Deco style, was the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion. But was it all style and no substance?

Most definitely not. The food was even more stunning than the interior, and I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly our starters came out. I had the por pia jay: four moreish Thai spring rolls filled with mixed vegetables and vermicelli. My partner picked the pla muk tod: marinated and lightly battered squid served with a sweet chili sauce. He loved the food as much as I did, calling the squid "amazing”.

Next, I went for the massaman curry with vegetables. Mild and slightly sweet with peanuts, potatoes, and fragrant spice undertones like cumin, cardamon, and cinnamon, it was beautiful. I can safely say the sauce was one of the best I have ever had, and I am already dreaming up excuses to go back and order the dish again.

Pad med mamuang at Thai at the Kings in Clitheroe.

Pad med mamuang was my partner's choice for his main, a "delicious" stir-fried dish with cashew nuts, mushrooms, onions, and green and red peppers, which he paired with chicken.

For anyone who likes something a bit different, the menu also offered the likes of deep-fried crispy seabass in a sweet, sour, and spicy sauce or the Crying Tiger, a marinated and grilled 8oz rib-eye steak, Thai-style. And for those who like to try a bit of everything, the starter selection for meat-eaters, suitable for two people, had chicken satays, pork toasts, prawn rolls, chicken spring rolls, and gyoza, offering a more social form of dining. Vegetarians could share battered vegetables, gyoza, sweetcorn cake, vegetable spring rolls, and vegetable satay, again ideal for two people.

The drinks menu boasted numerous tempting cocktails, with my partner and I each washing our food down with a raspberry frozen daiquiri, which was the perfect tonic on a wintery day. We were way too full to think about dessert but we’d already enjoyed one in liquid form, the cocktails satisfying my sweet tooth.

Prices at The Kings were a little high, but portions were generous, and the food quality was fantastic, making it worth every penny. It was a fabulous way to celebrate Mother's Day, and as mentioned above, I am now scrambling for a reason to go back again.