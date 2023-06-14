Clitheroe FC have received a £5,000 donation from Taylor Wimpey

The donation was made as part of Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to giving back to the communities local to its developmenst, in this case Half Penny Meadows.

The funds will be put towards improving the ground’s facilities which currently include the main bar, two converted shipping containers equipped with a bar and diner, the club shop which sells merchandise and the club sponsors’ lounge.

Sam Evans, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “Clitheroe FC is an integral part of the town’s community, not only so that local residents have a stadium in close proximity, but also so that aspiring football players have the facilities and support available to climb up the football career ladder, or have a hobby they are passionate about.

“We hope our donation allows Clitheroe FC to make some beneficial improvements to the grounds which will make the venue even more welcoming for fans.”

Andrew Jackson, finance director and vice chairman of Clitheroe FC, said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation to our club which will help us fund a new hospitality outlet that is currently being built on the grounds.”