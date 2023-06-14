News you can trust since 1877
Taylor Wimpey donates £5,000 to Clitheroe Football Club

Clitheroe Football Club are celebrating a big win with news of a £5,000 donation from housebuilder Taylor Wimpey.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Clitheroe FC have received a £5,000 donation from Taylor WimpeyClitheroe FC have received a £5,000 donation from Taylor Wimpey
The donation was made as part of Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to giving back to the communities local to its developmenst, in this case Half Penny Meadows.

The funds will be put towards improving the ground’s facilities which currently include the main bar, two converted shipping containers equipped with a bar and diner, the club shop which sells merchandise and the club sponsors’ lounge.

Sam Evans, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “Clitheroe FC is an integral part of the town’s community, not only so that local residents have a stadium in close proximity, but also so that aspiring football players have the facilities and support available to climb up the football career ladder, or have a hobby they are passionate about.

“We hope our donation allows Clitheroe FC to make some beneficial improvements to the grounds which will make the venue even more welcoming for fans.”

Andrew Jackson, finance director and vice chairman of Clitheroe FC, said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation to our club which will help us fund a new hospitality outlet that is currently being built on the grounds.”

The venue, which has a capacity of up to 2,500 people, is home to the semi-professional Clitheroe 1st team. Clitheroe FC also consists of the under 18s and U21 teams for young, talented and ambitious players in the Ribble Valley or surrounding districts with an ambition to climb up the football ladder.

