Now engaged, Luvia Valentine and Tyler Holmes originally launched Sip Bubble Pop as a stall in Burnley Market Hall in 2023. Now, just two years later they have branched out to open their own diner in Boot Way.
Specialising in their signature bubble teas, and the ever-popular rolled ice cream, which is a frozen dessert made by flash freezing a liquid ice cream base on a cold metal pan, the business has given a total re-brand by Burnley College art and design student Alex Sutcliff.
1. wfxp-21-03-2025-sip bubble pop-1-nw.JPG
Tyler Holmes and Luvia Valentine with designer Alex Sutcliff (centre) inside their new shop Sip Bubble Pop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Interior of Sip Bubble Pop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Interior of Sip Bubble Pop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. wfxp-21-03-2025-sip bubble pop-4-nw.JPG
Exterior of Sip Bubble Pop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. wfxp-21-03-2025-sip bubble pop-3-nw.JPG
Tyler Holmes and Luvia Valentine with a rolled ice cream inside their new shop Sip Bubble Pop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.