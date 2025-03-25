Take a look around new Burnley diner Sip Bubble Pop in Boot Way that specialises in bubble tea and rolled ice cream

By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Mar 2025, 11:59 BST
A couple, who met while working at Starbucks in Burnley, have opened their own diner.

Now engaged, Luvia Valentine and Tyler Holmes originally launched Sip Bubble Pop as a stall in Burnley Market Hall in 2023. Now, just two years later they have branched out to open their own diner in Boot Way.

Specialising in their signature bubble teas, and the ever-popular rolled ice cream, which is a frozen dessert made by flash freezing a liquid ice cream base on a cold metal pan, the business has given a total re-brand by Burnley College art and design student Alex Sutcliff.

Tyler Holmes and Luvia Valentine with designer Alex Sutcliff (centre) inside their new shop Sip Bubble Pop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Tyler Holmes and Luvia Valentine with designer Alex Sutcliff (centre) inside their new shop Sip Bubble Pop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Interior of Sip Bubble Pop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Interior of Sip Bubble Pop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of Sip Bubble Pop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Exterior of Sip Bubble Pop in Burnley Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Tyler Holmes and Luvia Valentine with a rolled ice cream inside their new shop Sip Bubble Pop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Tyler Holmes and Luvia Valentine with a rolled ice cream inside their new shop Sip Bubble Pop. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

