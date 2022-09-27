Spectacular £2.5m restoration project of Grade II listed former Burnley Grammar School now complete
The Landmark in Burnley has completed its £2.5million restoration project of the Grade II-listed former Burnley Grammar School and is now very much open for business.
By John Deehan
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:27 am
Phase one of the revamp saw the introduction of The Landmark’s business club, meeting rooms, private offices and conference facilities.
More recently, phase two of the project brought about the renovation of the 1873 Wing – Burnley’s newest event destination, hosting everything from weddings, Christmas parties and christenings, to private dining for large parties, and live music.
Take a look inside:
