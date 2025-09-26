Sizewell C awards William Hare UK steel contract for project’s amenity building

Sizewell C has awarded a contract to the William Hare Group to deliver the structural steelwork for the amenity building at its on-site accommodation campus in Suffolk. William Hare, based in Bury, Lancashire, has extensive experience in the nuclear energy sector and has been a key delivery partner at Hinkley Point C since 2019.

The amenity building will play a vital role in supporting Sizewell C’s out-of-area workforce, who will be housed at the accommodation campus during construction of the power station, currently underway on the Suffolk coast.

The contract involves the fabrication and erection of a two-storey steel frame structure.

Craig Arnold, Director, William Hare Limited, said: “William Hare has some 50 years continuous engagement in the highly specialised Nuclear Sector. This experience encompasses nuclear reprocessing, new fuels complexes, civil and defence decommissioning, research facilities, and most recently a major contribution to the Hinkley Point C project. We are therefore delighted to bring that depth of learning and experience to Sizewell C.”

Fabrication of the 550 tonnes of steel required for the project will begin in October at William Hare’s flagship facility in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, which is home to the UK’s first fabrication robot - enabling high-volume, high-quality production of traditional beam and column structures on fast-track schedules.

The contract forms part of Sizewell C’s commitment to provide 70% of its construction value to UK businesses.

Nigel Cann, Joint Managing Director of Sizewell C, said: “We are committed to supporting the UK steel industry as we build Sizewell C, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to award this contract to a company with a proven track record of delivering high-quality work in this country.

“This is also great news for the North of England, where we’ve already committed to investing £2.5 billion during the construction of our project. This investment will support thousands of jobs and create a skills legacy for decades to come.”

The accommodation campus is currently under construction on the western edge of the Temporary Construction Area (TCA) near Leiston.

William Hare expects on-site steel work to begin before the end of 2025.

Lord Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation, Research and Nuclear, said: “Our clean power mission is not only about strengthening our energy security, but also developing British supply chains.

“Building Sizewell C on the Suffolk coast will provide homegrown energy to millions for generations while supporting good jobs in communities like Scarborough.”

Tony Whitten, Operations Director at William Hare Limited, added: “This project represents another significant step in our continued support of the UK’s nuclear infrastructure, and we’re

excited to bring our expertise in complex steelwork to such a critical development. Our team is committed to delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, and collaboration throughout the project.”