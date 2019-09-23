Silver anniversary for Burnley man celebrating 25 years at same company

A Burnley man who started his career as a delivery driver at a local electrical contractor is celebrating 25 years at the same company.



Damian Graham joined Quest Electrical, based at Eastham Place, as a delivery driver aged 20 delivering parts across the North-West.

As the company grew, Damian progressed his career and was promoted to store manager where he was in charge of stock, sales and deliveries.

Damian, who now works in key account management, said: “We work in such a competitive industry that understanding your customer and really making sure everything you do is to help them goes a long way. I love working at Quest, we’re a family business and there’s a great feeling of family across the whole business."

Since he joined Quest Damian has married and had a family that includes two girls and two boys and he enjoys spending as much time as he can with them.

Andy Davies, operations director at Quest, said “Damian takes a very traditional approach to customer service, he really cares and he’s a true asset to the company. He’s also embraced the new technology we’ve implemented over the years and we’re proud to be celebrating him being with us for 25 years, which isn’t common these days."

Quest Electrical has been based in Burnley since the company started over 30 years ago and provides electrical contracting and wholesale services throughout the UK.