Sign of exciting times as Partou rebrand gathers pace

Leading day nursery provider Partou has unveiled new signage at its Nursery Support Centre in Manchester as the next stage of a major rebrand nears completion.

The initiative is part of a process, following the merger of Just Childcare and All About Children under the Partou banner, which will see all 106 Partou settings across the UK - including two in Burnley and one in Clitheroe - have attractive new external displays installed by the end of this month.

The Nursery Support Centre also serves as Partou’s head office and is the main hub for Nursery Support Team members who work closely with in-house teams to ensure that every Partou nursery provides the highest levels of care.

Reflecting Partou’s national presence and people first approach, many Support Team members also work remotely throughout the UK to provide localised support to all settings.

Samantha Rhodes, Managing Director, and Josie Mortimer, People and Culture Director, view the new signage at Partou’s Nursery Support Centre in Manchester

The company is currently holding a series of open days at numerous settings around the country to enable families to experience the unique Partou nursery environment whilst finding out more about how they operate and the people who make them what they are.

David Hulston, Head of Facilities Management at Partou, said: “We are thrilled at the fresh, modern look which the Partou branding is bringing to our nurseries as it is rolled out across the country.

“I am grateful for the positive comments we are receiving from families to the changes we are making, and for the support of our deeply valued Nursery Managers and team members who are pivotal to everything Partou does.”

Chris Conchie, Partou Commercial Director, said: “The new signage is another important step as we introduce the Partou brand to local communities in villages, towns and cities.

“There are many more exciting plans in the pipeline which we look forward to sharing with the Partou family in the time ahead.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “The early years sector is facing huge challenges as we work with the Government to help it achieve its huge expansion in childcare provision by next September.

“The unveiling of new branding at all our settings demonstrates our commitment to a bright new future for early years education with Partou at its heart.”