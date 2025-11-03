Should Nelson develop a Manchester-style ‘curry mile’ to help regeneration?

A Pendle town could develop a Manchester-style ‘curry mile’ of restaurants, a new regeneration board was told.

Nelson needs leisure and social activities to bring life to the town centre, day and night, the Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods Board heard at its latest meeting. Nearby, Colne has been ‘revitalised’ including cafés, theatres and a night-time scene. But Nelson needs its own distinctive offering, board members believe.

Nelson is the focus of two government-backed programmes. The £25m Nelson Town Deal and the new £20million Nelson Plan for Neighbourhoods. Separately, Colne has had £6.5million in government levelling-up cash for projects including three theatre upgrades and Colne Market Hall’s redevelopment. Pendle Council and commercial businesses are among those involved.

Current activity in Nelson includes major work on buildings, road junctions, access and pavements, including county council activity. But activities to attract families, youngsters and old folk are needed too, members of the Nelson Plan for Neighbourhood Board said at their latest meeting.

Independent Coun Faraz Ahmad said: “I speak to lots of residents in Nelson and Colne. Over the past decade, Colne has been revitalised. Once, Colne was perhaps seen as a ‘dive’. But now, it’s almost like the Harrogate or Settle of Pendle. Colne has cafés and a night-time scene.

“But Nelson seems to be the opposite. It’s ‘takeaways galore’. However, some people have said why not develop a curry mile, like Rusholme in Manchester? Make the streets more welcoming? Yes, we have issues with cars on double-yellow lines but these ideas are still worth thinking about. We have strips of takeaways but maybe a ‘curry mile’ destination can be developed?

“There’s also a need for entertainment like cinemas. People have to travel to Blackburn, Burnley or Manchester. Attractions like cinemas and bowling alleys draw people, which also attracts high street shops. But we can’t just focus on shops. We’ve seen shops and supermarkets come and go. Entertainment is needed.”

Sue Rae, a Pendle regeneration officer, said a People’s Assemblies event was held successfully at Pendle Rise shopping centre by the community arts organisation In-Situ. She said: “There was crazy golf and lots of other things. Families came along. It was about how should we celebrate our culture? Ideas there included holding events, stalls and markets.”

Azhar Ali, a county councillor, said: “Yes, Pendle Rise was chock-a-block. It was refreshing to see. Entertainment is important but big operators look at factors like pedestrian ‘footfall’ and population demographics. Unless you offer them £1million, big operators probably won’t come. Burnley is a different town centre to Nelson. But a bowling alley might work?”

Phillip Spurr, Pendle’s director of place, said: “Town centres are now leisure and event destinations. There needs to be regular activities, something new every month or two.”

Coun Faraz said Nelson Town Council is planning a winter festival and winter wonderland in Victoria Park. He added: “We’re trying to spread out including winter markets. We’ve also contacted Hyndburn Council about youth markets and young entrepreneur ideas.”

Pendle economic officer Iftikhar Bukhari said: “Burnley has events like mini classic car shows and artisan markets. These are quite successful and regular. We have some existing markets here but there’s no consistency with appearance. Instead of ‘Del-Boy’ traders with clip-on stall covers, we could have better-looking markets?”

A former indoor market adjoining Pendle Rise was closed by the council in 2021, with the covid pandemic, fewer traders and council budgets cited as factors, sparking debate.

The government-backed Nelson Town Deal, launched in 2020, has focused on property redevelopment and business growth, including Pendle Rise’s demolition this winter. The new ten-year Plan for Neighourhoods was announced by the last Conservative government but given a wider community remit by the Labour government.