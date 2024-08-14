A former Padiham pub is set to become a shop, barbers and flats despite more than 100 objections from nearby residents.

An officer’s report says: “The application site relates to a vacant public house known as the Shakespeare Hotel (or locally as ‘The Shake’) in Wytham Street, Padiham. The public house was likely constructed at the same time as the circa post-war housing predominantly south of Abingdon Road. The application seeks full planning permission for the change of use of the ground floor from a public house to a convenience store and the first floor to three flats change of use of the garage to a barbers’ shop and various external works.“In summary, the proposal accords with the development strategy. The loss of the public house is acceptable and there is not any evidence to suggest that the proposal would harm any other social and community infrastructure. Other issues do not raise any significant or fundamental concerns. This includes the impact on the character and appearance of the area, crime and disorder, and the living conditions of nearby and future occupants. The application property has not been nominated as an asset of community value and there have been no apparent community attempts to secure its reopening. There have been few objections to the loss of the public house and the three detailed objections appear to be from the same person at a nearby convenience store.“Moreover, there have been some representations indicating relief that it has closed due to anti-social behaviour and other issues. Therefore, there is little evidence to suggest the public house is highly-valued.”