Scruples menswear shop in Barrowford to open second branch in Whalley four decades after it was founded
Stephen Collins opened Scruples at the age of 28. Now, at 70, he is still very much involved with the shop where his son-in-law Tom Orrell is general manager since he joined the business four years ago.
Stephen’s daughter Maxine Hutchinson, who became part of the Scruples team in December, will run the new shop in Whalley when it opens next month. Maxine said: “My dad has wanted to do this for a long time and we bought the premises in Whalley a couple of years ago. It was just a case of waiting for the right time to open.”
Specialising in high end menswear, Scruples also offers a made to measure service for suits, jackets and shirts. Maxine added: “We have built up a loyal customer base over the years, many have become very good friends. We are excited to open the new shop in Whalley, it has been a dream for some time and is now becoming a reality.”